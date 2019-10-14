Oklahomans Freaking Out Over Mom’s Halloween Photo Shoot

Some of you need to calm down. That is not real blood everybody.

Around this time of year, people love to take fall photos. People also like to dress up since Halloween is around the corner. Up in Yukon, Oklahoma Bobbi Rylant decided to do a zombie-like photoshoot with the kids. I thought it looked awesome. The baby is a bucket with a brain and her daughter has a creepy doll with a brain as well.

Some people thought they were awesome, like me. Others think that Bobbi should have her kids taken away from her. Are you kidding me?! Seriously, it's Halloween time. No kids are being harmed. People are acting like they sacrificed a goat and held it over top of the kids for these photos. Calm down and enjoy the fake blood kids. Ignore these weirdos trying to ruin your good time.