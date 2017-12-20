Wichita County Deputies Make Yet Another Marijuana Bust

On December 15 th at around 4:57 pm, Wichita County Deputies made a traffic stop just off U.S. 287 in the 1200 block of North Bailey in Electra. And, in case you’ve not already guessed, they found drugs during the stop.

Thirty pounds of marijuana was seized. The 50-year-old driver, Edwardo Mannon Jr., was arrested and transported to the Wichita County Jail. He was charged with possession of marijuana over five pounds/under fifty pounds. His bond was set at $5,000. As of December 20, Mannon was no longer listed as an inmate in the Wichita County Jail.