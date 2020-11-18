Wichita Falls Police Discover Meth and Heroin During Traffic Stop

Two men are behind bars and one is still at large after officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department found methamphetamine and heroin during a recent traffic stop.

Back on Monday, November 16, officers tried to stop of a vehicle in the 1600 block of 22nd Street due to a traffic violation. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene, but crashed between a house and a tree.

Two of the vehicles’ occupants fled the scene on foot, while one was detained on scene. One of the subjects who fled was eventually caught. He has been identified as 32-year-old Cruz Guzman.

WFPD

A search of the vehicle revealed 493.6 grams of methamphetamine, 31.71 grams of black tar heroin, and a handgun.

Guzman was placed under arrest and charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 1 < 200g, Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 1 < 400g, Evading Arrest and Detention and Unlawful Carrying Weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation. Charges are currently pending for the second subject and police are still searching for the third subject.

