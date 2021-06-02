On Tuesday evening's installment of The Chad Hasty Show, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick joined the program to talk about issues at the contentious end of the 87th Texas legislative session.

Patrick and Hasty discussed conservative wins and losses in the legislative session, and where the problems were in so many important conservative bills being left on the table at the end of the session, for which Patrick mainly blames Speaker Dade Phelan's leadership and management.

Patrick said,

By letting [Democrat lawmakers] leave and not passing Senate bill 7, they made the Republican constituents unhappy, and the people of Texas who want fair elections and strong security at the ballot box...So when you look at taking two days off, when you look at the taxpayer-funded lobbying died, when you look at stopping Facebook and Twitter and social media from censoring conservatives die, when you look at the election security bill die, when you look at UIL, [transgenders in] boys and girls sports die, all because of the calendar, there's a pattern there that says, he didn't want to upset the Democrats. So he gave them a chance to walk out and they did.

Listen to the entire interview with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick in the player above.

