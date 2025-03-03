Pickup And Jet Skis Stolen From Wichita Falls Hotel

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a stolen pickup hauling two jet skis, a motorcycle, and more.

The 2020 Chevrolet 1500 with Florida plates was stolen in the early morning hours on Friday, February 28, from the parking lot of the Delta Marriott Hotel located at 306 Travis Street. The tracking was disabled by the suspects.

The truck was reportedly seen near Vernon and Crowell on Friday night but has not been recovered as of this posting.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

