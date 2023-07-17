Pickup Wrecked as North Texas Road Rage Incident Escalates

Pickup Wrecked as North Texas Road Rage Incident Escalates

Here we go again.

It seems like I come across some road rage incident caught on video about every two to three days. Most of the time the incident involves a couple of guys coming to blows over someone’s bad driving.

Those types of incidents are bad enough. But when someone causes another vehicle to wreck due to road rage, that’s taking it to another level.

And that’s exactly what happened on Highway 183 in Irving last Saturday night (July 15).

In the video, you see a car riding on a pickup’s bumper when suddenly, the pickup starts to go sideways before crashing into the barrier and then rolling onto its side.

While it’s unclear as to the condition of anyone in the pickup, hopefully, no one was seriously injured. Also, hopefully, someone caught the license plate of the car that caused the wreck so that they can be brought to justice.

The video isn't embeddable, so take a look at it here and read some of the best reactions from Twitter below.

