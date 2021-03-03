Places in Wichita Falls Where You Will Still Be Required to Wear a Mask
The big news yesterday from Governor Greg Abbott was all businesses can open at 100% capacity and the mask mandate will end next Wednesday. However, a few places will still require masks due to federal mandates.
- 1
Federal Buildings
President Biden signed an executive order saying masks must be worn by anyone present at any federal building or federal lands. So this means things like the post office, courthouse, or the DMV.
"To protect the Federal workforce and individuals interacting with the Federal workforce, and to ensure the continuity of Government services and activities, on-duty or on-site Federal employees, on-site Federal contractors, and other individuals in Federal buildings and on Federal lands should all wear masks, maintain physical distance, and adhere to other public health measures, as provided in CDC guidelines," the order says in part.
- 2
Public Transportation
The CDC still has an order in place for airplanes, subways, buses and ride-shares. This includes operators and travelers aboard the transportation. "Conveyance operators must also require all persons on board to wear masks when boarding, disembarking and for the duration of travel," the CDC said. "Operators of transportation hubs must require all persons to wear a mask when entering or on the premise of a transportation hub."
- 3
Schools
Public schools are required to follow the guidlines of the Texas Education Agency. The WFISD said this morning, "Until guidance is received from the Texas Education Agency regarding the impact on schools, face masks are still required to be worn in WFISD buildings and at all district events." Many other school districts throughout Texas are following the same policy.
- 4
Private Businesses
Yes, the governor said that all businesses can open at 100% capacity next Wednesday, if they so choose to do so. They may still limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols – including requiring masks – at their own discretion. Businesses also reserve the right to refuse service to any patrons who do not follow stated protocols.
Please do not be the person to have a meltdown in a store over a mask policy next week. If a business chooses to follow their own safety protocol, so be it. Just take your business elsewhere.