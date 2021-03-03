Places in Wichita Falls Where You Will Still Be Required to Wear a Mask

1

Getty Images

President Biden signed an executive order saying masks must be worn by anyone present at any federal building or federal lands. So this means things like the post office, courthouse, or the DMV.

"To protect the Federal workforce and individuals interacting with the Federal workforce, and to ensure the continuity of Government services and activities, on-duty or on-site Federal employees, on-site Federal contractors, and other individuals in Federal buildings and on Federal lands should all wear masks, maintain physical distance, and adhere to other public health measures, as provided in CDC guidelines," the order says in part.