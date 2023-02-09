Police Bogart 24 Pounds of weed in Carrollton, Texas

Police Bogart 24 Pounds of weed in Carrollton, Texas

Twitter/Canva

Wow, that is a lot of marijuana! Looks like there are going to be some disappointed customers in Carrolton in the coming weeks.

Police posting pictures of their latest drug busts are fairly common these days, with the Carrolton Police Department being no exception.  Take a look at their latest tweet.

Folks are divided

People seem to be split on whether patting themselves on the back is a good look or not for the cops.  With marijuana being legal in many states now, some think the cops should be going after bigger fish such as fentanyl, while others applaud them for getting this still illegal in Texas flower of the streets.



 

