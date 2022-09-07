President Biden Delivers Rant Filled with ‘Hate Speech’

This article is an opinion piece from Bill Lockwood. Catch American Liberty with Bill Lockwood weekly at 11 a.m. Saturdays on NewsTalk 1290.

There are a couple of good reasons to reject the common category of “hate speech” as an infraction needing punishment. One, to single out “speech” or “words” that supposedly incite to criminal behavior is to curtail free speech, period. This is why the Democrats are constantly aflutter about “hate speech.” They are for controlling speech. Two, what is “hateful” to one, is not to another. It just depends upon who is doing the defining, and the “hating.”

But that is exactly what the totalitarian-minded Democrats desire. As long as they sit in the driver’s seat of government they not only curtail the speech of others, they have free-rein to be as hate-filled as their dark hearts’ desire. This is exactly what occurred the other evening when President Joe Biden unleashed on America his hate-filled rant against “MAGA Republicans.” Even NPR called it “an attack.”

Before noting some of the evil sayings of Biden, see how the United Nations defines “hate speech.” From the UN website: “In common language, ‘hate speech’ loosely refers to offensive discourse targeting a group or an individual based on inherent characteristics—such as race, religion or gender—and that may threaten social peace.”

The UN system goes on to address the issue this way: “any kind of communication in speech, writing, or behavior, that attacks or uses pejorative or discriminatory language with reference to …(any) identity factor.”

“Attacks,” “pejorative language,” “discriminatory language” — “with reference to any identity factor”—such as Make America Great Again (MAGA) Republicans, or Trump supporters.

From President Biden's speech: “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic …”

“…MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people.”

“…MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards … to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.”

“…MAGA Republicans … embrace anger. They thrive in chaos. They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies.”

“…MAGA Republicans are … destroying American democracy... (They) look at America and see carnage and darkness and despair. They spread fear and lies — lies told for profit and power.”

What About These Hateful Remarks?

First, it would be a laughing matter, if it were not so serious, that President Biden postures himself and the Democrats as honoring the Constitution. America has trashed the Constitution for the past 80 or so years. It is not worth bird-cage liner at this point. This wrecking has been by both parties, but primarily led by the Democratic Party from the time of FDR forward.

Second, President Biden apparently is ignorant of, or hopes that we are ignorant of, the actual facts of the past election. Mark Zuckerberg has explained to the American people that the FBI actually engaged in tipping the scales, via Facebook, in favor of the Democrats in the election of Joe Biden. But that was ok with Zuckerberg, for he spent hundreds of millions of dollars in favor of the Democrats.

Not only so, but as Mark Levin has explained repeatedly, the state of Pennsylvania actually “fixed the system” to help Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Further, even as I write these lines, the state of Arizona has had days of testimony “giving updates to the election maladministration conducted nationwide.” The Arizona corporation commissioner Jim O’Conner has been so alarmed at fraud that he sent a letter to all Arizona County Supervisors, Recorders, Election Directors, and Sheriffs, “demanding they immediately cease the use of voting machines in the upcoming 2022 General election," as reported by The Gateway Pundit.

Far from respecting the rule of law, Republicans are some of the only ones remaining in our nation that keep America from being an all-out oligarchy — which is just about where we are. This is why President Biden can forbid Americans from using gas-powered automobiles by the year 2035.

Third, President Biden angrily denounced Republicans for “embracing anger.” Isn’t that choice? And in his outrage President Biden illustrated why the “hate speech” category should be abandoned. It is simply a ploy by the left to shut down free speech— because it doesn’t apply to Democrats at all. No Lefty pundit; no liberal commentator; no news anchor from MSNBC — to my knowledge — has criticized President Biden for violating the canons of “hate speech.” That category is designed only to curtail speech on the Right.