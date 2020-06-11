President Trump Bringing First Campaign Rally to Oklahoma Since Coronavirus

The coronavirus has shut down and cancelled pretty much all events throughout the world. Included in those shut downs were President Trump's rallies. Looks like he is ready to get back at it next week.

Many states are still not allowing major gatherings, but it looks like President Trump is planning some in Florida, Texas, and Arizona. His first stop will be in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 19th. President Trump has not had any sort of rally since March 2nd. The President also has not announced where the rally will be taking place, but he did have this to say.

"A beautiful new venue, brand new. We're looking forward to it," Trump said during a White House event. "They've done a great job with COVID, as you know, the state of Oklahoma." Governor Kevin Stitt had this to say about President Trump's visit to his state. "The President is making Oklahoma his first campaign stop since March 2, and his visit here confirms Oklahoma is the national example in responsibly and safely reopening," Stitt said.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the city was still working to confirm details about the Trump visit and the rally venue. Campaign officials did not respond to questions about why Tulsa was chosen and what safety precautions would be taken for those who attend. We will keep an eye on when President Trump schedules that visit for Texas to keep you updated.