President Trump Has a ‘Keep America Great’ Rally in Dallas Coming Up

President Trump has rallies all over the country and one will be pretty close to us in Dallas very soon.

As with any political post I do, I always want to say this is not me endorsing a certain candidate. Just letting you know that a political event is coming up and here is the information if you want to go. Now that is out of the way, here is what is going down.

Coming up on October 17, President Trump will be in Dallas at American Airlines Center for a 'Keep America Great' rally. The doors will open at 4 pm and the event is scheduled to start at 7 pm. If you plan on going, be sure you reserve your tickets. A press release says that the President will focus on job growth in Texas during his time in office.