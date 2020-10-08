Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Friday, October 9th, 2020 edition of The Rush Limbaugh Program will be one for the history books.

President Donald Trump will host Friday's show. It marks the first time a sitting president has ever filled in for Limbaugh (pictured above).

On his website, Limbaugh has billed Friday's show as the 'Largest Radio Rally in History!'

“It will be a great honor to speak with President Donald Trump live for the Largest Radio Rally in history! Do you have a special question for our Commander-in-Chief? I can’t promise that your question will be selected, but you never know. This audience is filled with the most informed listeners and patriots of all time. I know you will flood this inbox with sheer brilliance,” Limbaugh said.

Friday's show isn't the first major news event, this year, with Limbaugh and President Trump. Back in February, at the State of the Union Address, Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. When awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom, President Trump said, ".. Rush, in recognition of all you have done for our nation — the millions of people today that you speak to and that you inspire and all of the incredible work you have done for charity — I am proud to announce tonight you will be receiving our country's highest civilian honor, the presidential medal of freedom."

The Rush Limbaugh Program airs weekdays 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Lubbock on News/Talk 95.1 & 790, KFYO; in Abilene on News/Talk 1470 KYYW; in Wichita Falls on News/Talk 1290, in Central Texas on Temple's NewsRadio 1400 KTEM and in East Texas on Lufkin's News/Talk 860 KSFA.