Wednesday on the evening edition of The Chad Hasty Show, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick joined the broadcast to offer memories of his friend Rush Limbaugh, after the news earlier in the day that Limbaugh had passed away at the age of 70 from complications of cancer.

Patrick, owner of Houston radio station KSEV, and himself a former talk show host, shared a few of his personal experiences with Rush, some dating back to when Limbaugh was first appearing on the national radio scene.

Patrick said, while speaking about his station's early months of airing The Rush Limbaugh Show,

We were one of the first major markets to put him on, and we went from the 40th rank, and you know how hard this is Chad, we went from a 40th ranked station, from 11:00 to 1:00, to number one in about ninety days. And I didn't have any money to promote the show, it just caught on. I've never seen anything like it in my life...Rush and I became personal friends...We spent a lot of time together. Everything I have Chad, everything I have, I owe to Rush Limbaugh.

Listen to the entire interview with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick in the video above.

