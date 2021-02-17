Thank You, Rush Limbaugh

Get our free mobile app

We knew that this day would come. All of us just prayed for more time.

Rush Limbaugh was a giant, a pioneer, and a patriot who loved our nation. Whether it was a Republican in office, or Democrat, Rush wanted the best for the United States and he wanted others to love this great nation as he did.

I sadly never got to meet Rush, but like so many of you felt like I knew him as if he were a next door neighbor. The next door neighbor that you want to know, not the other neighbor. A friend on Facebook put it quite simply, "I feel like I lost a friend today". That is exactly how many of will feel for a while.

Rush loved life, family, and God and today his battle is over. He is no longer sick. I thank Rush for all he did for our nation and for the industry that I'm in. Talk radio is where it's at because of Rush Limbaugh. I'm getting to do what I love, because Rush was so great at doing what he loved.

No, there will never be another Rush Limbaugh. Many have tried and all have realized that there can be only one Rush.

I know that so many of you will want to talk about Rush Limbaugh today and over the next serval days. We all have our memories of Rush, what we learned from Rush, and just thoughts about him. This afternoon from 5-7 p.m. we will open the phone lines and let you share your thoughts as we pay tribute to Rush Limbaugh.

I did find it very appropriate, and very Rush-like for his wife, Kathryn, to have made the announcement. Limbaugh's audience heard the news on his show. The way he wanted. I will pray for peace for his family and friends. God Bless Rush Limbaugh, and thank you Rush for all you have done.