Lamar Advertising Honors Rush Limbaugh With Billboards in Lubbock

Rush Limbaugh passed away Wednesday (February 17th, 2021) at the age of 70. He was a legendary broadcaster who had a nationwide reach and influence only seen by a small group of those in the modern politics and entertainment/broadcasting industries. (In case you're wondering who else I think is in this group: Paul Harvey, Johnny Carson, Ed Sullivan, Water Cronkite, Dick Clark, and every U.S. President since Franklin Roosevelt.)

I think an incredible example of Limbaugh's reach and influence on the American thought process, the American Spirit, is something I was made aware of earlier today.

Lamar Advertising, unprompted and unsolicited, started placing billboards in Lubbock honoring Rush Limbaugh.

There are a number of wonderful Texans, great conservatives, who work at Lamar, and I think it's absolutely great that they are taking the time to honor Rush Limbaugh.

The billboards are expected to be seen on Lamar's digital billboards in Lubbock as early as Thursday afternoon. They will be in a number of locations in the Hub City, including multiple spots along the Marsha Sharp Freeway and near Texas Tech University at 19th Street and University Avenue. It wouldn't surprise me if they ended up in other West Texas cities or maybe even in other states.

When the weather improves, I hope some of our listeners will take a photo of themselves standing by or underneath these billboards in a show of support for Rush Limbaugh and his legacy. You can e-mail your photos to news@kfyo.com and we'll feature them in a future online story.

Rush Limbaugh's legacy continues with The Rush Limbaugh Program, weekdays 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. across Texas on many radio stations including: News/Talk 95.1 & 790, KFYO in Lubbock; News/Talk 94.7 & 1470, KYYW in Abilene; News/Talk 96.3 and 1290 in Wichita Falls and Texoma; News/Talk 1400 KTEM in Killeen/Temple and News/Talk 860 KSFA in Lufkin.

