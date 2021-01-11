President Trump to Visit Texas Tomorrow to See Border Wall

Looks like a big portion of the border wall is being completed and the President would like to see it for himself.

Some confusion about where the President will be has been circulating online and I can see why it can be a little confusing. President Trump is visiting Alamo, Texas. This is NOT the historic Alamo site in our state in the San Antonio area. Alamo, Texas is a city right on the border of our state. The actual Alamo is about a 3.5 hour drive from Alamo, Texas.

President Trump is visiting tomorrow to “mark the completion of 400 miles of border wall and his administration’s efforts to reform what the White House described as the nation’s broken immigration system.” Law enforcement near Alamo, Texas, have already begun preparing for the president’s visit at the Valley International Airport, according to KVEO-TV. The U.S. Secret Service has been working closely with area law enforcement agencies. This will be Trump’s second trip to Rio Grande Valley during his presidency.

While most of the wall went up in areas that had smaller barriers, the government has built hundreds of miles of fencing as high as 30 feet (9 meters) in a short amount of time — most of it this year. This will most likely be the President's first public appearance since the Capitol takeover last week. No word from the White House as to if the President will be making a speech at the event or if this is just a photo opportunity. We will have to wait til tomorrow to see what happens.