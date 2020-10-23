Public Halloween Ice Skating at MPEC Oct 30th and 31st

If ever there was a time to incorporate a hockey mask into your Halloween costume, this is it. Everyone is invited to a Public Halloween Ice Skate event at the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Halloween weekend.

There will be three skate sessions, one at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30th, and two on Halloween Day. One at 1:00 in the afternoon and the other at 7:00 in the evening.

The event is hosted by the Wichita Falls Multi Purpose Event Center and you're encouraged to come in costume because the winners in each session will receive prize packages from our new hockey team, the Wichita Falls Warriors.

The Warriors will be playing two games against the Odessa Jackalopes this weekend. The first on Saturday, October 24th, at 7:05 p.m, and the second game Sunday, October 25th, at 3:00 in the afternoon. You can see the team roster, complete season schedule, purchase tickets, and more from the Wichita Falls Warriors website.

Get some exercise, show off your trick skating moves, and dazzle everyone with your Halloween costume creativity at the Public Halloween Ice Skate on Halloween weekend. You'll even get to meet some of the players on our Wichita Falls Warriors hockey team while you're at it.

All current COVID-19 prevention protocols will be in place, so be sure to bring a face mask with you if it's not already incorporated into your costume.

For updates on the Public Halloween Ice Skate, follow their event page on Facebook.