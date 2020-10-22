Trump Parade Happening Saturday in Wichita Falls

Get your MAGA hats and Trump flags ready – the Wichita County Trump Supporters Facebook group is hosting a parade to show support for President Trump this Saturday, October 24.

The parade will start at 5:00 pm with the cruise route going along Kemp Boulevard between Kell and Southwest Parkway. The Facebook post suggests gathering as well as turning around in the old Albertson’s / Cash Saver parking lot.

According to the event page, the gathering is to not only show support for President Trump, but also local law enforcement:

Cruise Kemp Blvd and show your support For America, our military, Law enforcement and the greatest presidential (sic) of our time. Let's show the liberals of this town how big we are. Bring your flags, signs, lifted trucks, lowriders, hot rods, Motorcycles, Trains horns, straight pipe exhaust, loud speakers, and Your American pride!!!

And if you’re in need of a Trump flag, you’re in luck. The group will be giving away three Trump flags. Just keep an eye on the posts on the event page for your chance to win.