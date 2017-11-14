Pump Prices Up, Oil Futures Off Slightly Mid-Week

The price at the gas pump is up in Texas for the week of November 13.

The average retail price is up just under 5 cents at $2.41 per gallon. Texas remains below the national average of $2.71 per gallon, up about three cents from last week. Diesel prices are averaging $2.91 per gallon, up about three cents from last week.

Oil prices took a slight hit on Wednesday. Brent crude futures were at $62.21 per barrel down 74 cents, or 1.2 percent. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $55.70 per barrel, down 60 cents, or just over 1 percent.