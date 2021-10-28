Red Cross Blood Supply Levels are at Their Lowest in a Decade

The Red Cross is desperately in need of blood donations. Even though thousands of people have donated blood since the Red Cross declared an emergency last month, they’re still experiencing a shortage.

In fact, their blood supply levels are the lowest they have been in ten years.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those who are type O as well as platelet donors. The holiday season is particularly busy, so the Red Cross has teamed up with Amazon to try and entice more people to donate.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone who makes a donation between November 1 and November 12 will automatically be entered to win a trip to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime. In addition, those who donate blood between November 1 and November 23 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card through the mail.

For those who are concerned about contracting COVID-19, The Red Cross outlined their current safety protocols in a press release:

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

If you can help out, schedule an appointment at this location. You can also make an appointment on the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The American Red Cross Donor Center Wichita Falls is located at 1809 5th St. For more info, give them a call at (940) 322-8686.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.