Rep. James White Announces Campaign For Texas Ag Commissioner

A week after teasing a possible campaign for Texas Agriculture Commissioner on The Chad Hasty Show, Texas State Representative James White officially announced on Wednesday that he will be running in the Republican primary for Texas Agriculture Commissioner.

Currently, Sid Miller holds the title of Texas Agriculture Commissioner and Miller recently announced that he would be seeking reelection rather than challenge Governor Greg Abbott in the primary for Governor.

White told The Chad Hasty Show last week that he wanted to be a voice promoting, protecting, and fighting for Texas Agriculture.

I hope and really think I'll be on the ballot again. I like the idea of being in the position to promote and protect Texas' number one largest industry in the state. We need all Texans fighting, promoting, and protecting our Texas Agriculture. Our Texas Agriculture, Chad, is under siege on the border from trans-national gangs, under siege from all types federal overreach and regulation, under siege from the economic market cartels that are driving down prices of our farmers and ranchers where they can't make the money they deserve. We need Texans fighting and promoting and protecting our Texas Agriculture and I hope I'm in a position in the future to do that.

In a campaign announcement, White pointed to his work as a member of the Agriculture and Livestock Committee as part of his desire to serve as Texas Agriculture Commissioner.

After appearing on The Chad Hasty Show last week, several members of the Texas House encouraged White to run for office.

