Rep. Travis Clardy To Testify About Voter Integrity Legislation

On Thursday, three Texas House Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. will testify in Congress. The Democrats will speak at the House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. The hearing is called "Democracy in Danger: The Assault on Voting Rights in Texas.

While three Texas House Democrats will testify, one Texas House Republican will serve as the minority's witness. State Representative Travis Clardy will join the subcommittee via zoom. Clardy joined The Chad Hasty Show on Wednesday to discuss his appearance before the subcommittee. Clardy told the audience that the voter integrity law will not prevent anyone who is legally able to vote from voting.

I think we have some of the most liberal voting laws in the union. You can compare some of the things we do as it relates to mail-in ballots, to how many days and hours we have early voting. Hours on Election Day. If you want to vote in Texas you can.

Clardy did also said the title of the hearing left "much to be desired". He will certainly be outnumbered by those on the left who believe the Republican legislation is an attempt to restrict people from voting in Texas.

Clardy also spoke about the current session and looked ahead to future special sessions that may be called thanks to the Texas House Democrats who broke quorum and went to Washington, D.C.

