Texas Teen Charged After Stealing Chain from Dead Body and Recording It

Here’s the most macabre story I’ve ever posted.

According to Fox San Antonio, a 17-year-old girl is in hot water after the stole the chain off of a dead body and then filmed the body and posted it to Snapchat.

The girl and a friend were walking to a gas station in San Antonio on Monday morning when they saw the body of a man hanging from a drainage ditch railing. The girls called a friend who called 911 after she arrived.

Someone sent a video of the body the girl posted on Snapchat to deputies the next day. That same source sent a second video in which you see the girl removing a chain and pendant from the hanging man’s neck.

The teen admitted to deputies that she had stolen the necklace and pendant. She decided to keep the pendant and give it to a friend, but threw the necklace into some grass near the scene of the incident.

Her friend admitted to filming the incident on the teen’s phone.

Why would the teen be compelled to take a necklace from a dead body, you might ask? According to the affidavit, the girl said it was because it was gold and “matched her style.”

I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t touch a random dead body with a 10-foot pole, much less my hands. And stealing from it? No, thank you. There’s got to be all kinds of bad karma attached to that.

Anyway, the teen was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft from a human corpse or grave. She’s currently being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

