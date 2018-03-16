The Wichita County Sheriff’s Posse is holding a fundraiser and cookout on April 12 at 12 noon. Long-time Wichita County deputy David Stout has a severe liver disease and may be facing a liver transplant very soon.

Stout has been disabled and unable to work for several months, and his sheriff’s office family is hoping to raise funds to help him financially while awaits further treatment.

Any Wichita Falls area businesses that would like to donate items for a silent auction for David Stout, please contact Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Clerk Jamie Horton at (940)766-8170.