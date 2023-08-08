Caught on Camera: Road Rage Clash Erupts at North Texas Intersection

You would think I would be tired of commenting on road rage incidents, but you would be wrong, dead wrong.

Because here’s the thing – I’m just glad that I’m merely a spectator. That’s right. I have no desire to hop out of my truck and go after someone who is driving like a moron.

And in this day and age, I wouldn’t even go as far as to honk at or flip someone off – especially in Texas where just about everybody is packing a gun.

Which brings me to my next point. I have to commend the dudes who jumped out of their vehicles and started exchanging blows at an intersection in Grapevine.

Surely at least one of the guys was armed. Yet neither felt compelled to put a bullet in the other. Instead, they settled their differences the old-fashioned way.

Not that I would recommend throwing down in an intersection. But, at least nobody got shot (as far as I can tell, anyway).

I'm unable to embed the video, so take a look at it here.

