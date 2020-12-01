Weird Silver Monolith Seen in Utah Has Now Appeared in Romania

Has 2020 been strange enough for you yet? If not, let us help. The strange silver monolith that appeared and then disappeared from a remote part of Utah has now shown up in Romania.

UPDATE: Vice is now reporting that the monolith that mysteriously appeared in Romania has now disappeared also. They link to a Romanian site that indicates the monolith confirming the monolith is gone. It is also noted that this disappearance happened the night of St. Andrew's Day in Romania which is associated with superstition. We'll update this story as we get new information.

ORIGINAL STORY: As we previously reported, the 10 to 12-foot tall silver metal monolith that appeared in Utah a couple of weeks ago disappeared this past weekend. It apparently made quite the trip as it's now in eastern Europe. This video was shared by Stiri Piatra Neamt on the Daily Mail website in the UK.

I think I know what may be going on. The Daily Mail noted that it was a silver monolith that was featured in the Arthur C. Clarke book/movie 2001: A Space Odyssey that began with a silver monolith that allegedly communicated technology to a native tribe. If I were a betting man, I'd say that someone is rebooting that movie and is using the monolith as a stunt to promote their movie which is about to be announced. It's just a theory, but it makes sense to me as a movie company would have the resources to get this monolith halfway around the world. How they did it (if they did) with no one seeing them do it is quite a trick though.

Or, it could be the preface before an alien invasion. So, there's that. Thanks, 2020 for being you.