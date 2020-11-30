Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Habitation

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for information in connection with a burglary of a habitation that occurred last week.

On Monday, November 23 at some point between 6:15 am and 4:00 pm, unknown suspect(s) broke into an apartment in the 1200 block of Ridgeway. The suspect(s) stole several gaming consoles and several firearms.

Not much is known about the crime and the police could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.