Shave Your Face for a Free McRib from McDonald’s

Show off your smooth skin for a chance to score a free McRib from Mickey D’s.

In honor of the McRib returning to the menu on Wednesday, December 2 as well as the end of No-Shave November, McDonald’s says they will give away 10,000 McRibs.

To win a free sandwich, just post a picture (not a story – those don’t count) of your clean-shaven face to Instagram or Twitter. By the way, all are welcome to participate, not just men.

Be sure to tag @mcdonald’s and use the hashtag #Shave4McRibSweepstakes. Don’t waste time because only the first 10,000 entries will receive a code for a free McRib through McDelivery with Uber Eats.

In a statement, Vice President of U.S. Communications, David Tovar says the promotion is being done in partnership with No-Shave November:

Our bearded fans know… facial hair and the McRib just don’t mix—believe me, I’ve tried. With the nationwide return of the McRib, we’re helping fans enjoy every delectable moment by encouraging them to shave for a chance to win a free McRib. And we’re excited this year to partner with No-Shave November, a charity that knows a thing or two about facial hair.

McDonald’s is taking its support of No-Shave November a step further by donating to the charity’s cancer initiatives. All McRib sales on December 2 will help support cancer research, prevention and education.

Now that’s what I call a ‘win-win’ situation. Not only do we get to enjoy the return of the McRib, but we also get to support a great cause in the process.