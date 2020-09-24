Saturday is Fall Winery Day at Downtown WF Farmers Market

If you're looking for an excuse to sip on some wine before noon here it is.

This Saturday is Fall Winery Day at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market.

The last time I went to the Farmers Market I left with a couple different healthy granola bars, some locally produced jelly, and a pound cake. Needless to say, the pound cake didn't last long at my house.

This Saturday (09.26.20) there will be between five and eight local or regional wineries at the market with some of their best selections to sell. If you're at least 21 years old you'll also be able to sample some of their selections. Some people are really good at knowing the different vineyards, the different blends, the different types of wine and can make the perfect choice at the drop of a hat. For the rest of us, having someone explain the blend to us and give us a small taste can really be helpful.

The Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market is a great place to find locally grown fruits, vegetables, nuts, honey, and more. You'll also find baked goods and healthy snacks from local vendors, there are always great conversations to be had and there are frequently samples to enjoy.

The Farmers Market is downtown at the corner of 8th and Ohio, between the Holt Hotel and the Train Museum and is open from 7:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

After you've enjoyed the Fall Winery Day be sure to enjoy some of the other great spots in downtown Wichita Falls. The Wichita Falls Art Association gallery is filled with beautiful objects and paintings created by local artists and they're right across the street in the ground floor of the Holt Hotel building. There are a number of unique restaurants and shops around the downtown area as well, including several antique and collectibles stores. You never know what you'll find in those!

The Fall Winery Day is this Saturday at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market from 7:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.