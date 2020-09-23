Texas Restaurant Owners May Save Luby’s

The owners of Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen and Pappasito’s Cantina just might save the day for Luby’s Cafeteria.

It was announced earlier this month that Luby’s board members had voted to liquidate and dissolve the company. Even though the Wichita Falls Luby’s had been closed already, the news was a hard pill to swallow for many fans of the Texas institution. Luby’s, Inc. also owns and operates Fuddruckers.

However, it likes like there still may be life left for Luby’s. KSAT is reporting that Christopher and Harris James Pappas requested financial records from Luby’s back on September 11 to help them decide whether or not to attempt to revive the 73-year-old business, according to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the document, it’s personal for the brothers as they were both previously employed by Luby’s. Christopher Pappas has acted as the company’s president and chief executive officer since 2001. Harris Pappas served as Chief Operating Officer of the Company until he retired in 2011 and as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors until he resigned on January 31, 2019.

Hopefully the Pappas brothers will be able to save the cafeteria that is so near and dear to the heart of many Texans. We’ll keep an eye on the story and provide updates as available.