It's become almost as epidemic as the old Nigerian bank scam that's been around for decades. A caller, usually with a foreign accent, calls you up and tells you they are with the IRS. They try to convince you that you owe thousands of dollars to the government and if you don't pay up now, you'll face jail time.

First and foremost, the IRS never, ever contacts you by phone. All contact from them will come in the form of letters and, should it escalate, a court summons. But you will never be contacted by the IRS by phone to collect taxes due. And the call certainly won't come from someone in Pakistan, as the scam artist scum in this video claims to be.

The video was posted to the Facebook page of UNILAD, a UK based media company.