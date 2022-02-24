School Closures and Delays for Friday, February 25, 2022
Please note: This list of area school closures is up-to-date as of 10 pm Thursday night. If your district currently shows classes/buses running late, please contact your district directly on Friday morning to re-verify, as plans could change in the overnight and early morning hours, and updates will not necessarily be communicated to us right away.
Archer City ISD--Closed
Bellevue ISD--Closed
Bowie ISD--Closed
City View ISD--Closed
Electra ISD--Classes 2 hours late, buses 2 hours late
Forrestburg ISD--Closed
Gold-Burg ISD--Closed
Harrold ISD--Closed
Henrietta ISD--Closed
Holliday ISD--Closed
Iowa Park ISD--Closed
Midway ISD--Closed
Montague ISD--Closed
Nocona ISD--Closed
Northside ISD--Closed
Olney ISD--10:00 AM start, buses 2 hours late
Perrin-Whitt CISD--10:00 AM start, buses 2 hours late
Petrolia ISD--Closed
Prairie Valley ISD--Closed
Quanah ISD--10:00 AM start, no buses
Saint Jo ISD--Closed
Seymour ISD--Late start, no buses
Vernon ISD--Closed
Wichita Christian School — Closed
Wichita Falls ISD — Closed
Windthorst ISD — Start at 10 AM, buses 2 hours late.