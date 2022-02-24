School Closures and Delays for Friday, February 25, 2022

Please note: This list of area school closures is up-to-date as of 10 pm Thursday night. If your district currently shows classes/buses running late, please contact your district directly on Friday morning to re-verify, as plans could change in the overnight and early morning hours, and updates will not necessarily be communicated to us right away.

Archer City ISD--Closed

Bellevue ISD--Closed

Bowie ISD--Closed

City View ISD--Closed

Electra ISD--Classes 2 hours late, buses 2 hours late

Forrestburg ISD--Closed

Gold-Burg ISD--Closed

Harrold ISD--Closed

Henrietta ISD--Closed

Holliday ISD--Closed

Iowa Park ISD--Closed

Midway ISD--Closed

Montague ISD--Closed

Nocona ISD--Closed

Northside ISD--Closed

Olney ISD--10:00 AM start, buses 2 hours late

Perrin-Whitt CISD--10:00 AM start, buses 2 hours late

Petrolia ISD--Closed

Prairie Valley ISD--Closed

Quanah ISD--10:00 AM start, no buses

Saint Jo ISD--Closed

Seymour ISD--Late start, no buses

Vernon ISD--Closed

Wichita Christian School — Closed

Wichita Falls ISD — Closed

Windthorst ISD — Start at 10 AM, buses 2 hours late.