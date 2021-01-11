Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Monday on The Chad Hasty Show, Scott Braddock, editor of QuorumReport.com, joined the program to talk about the state of Texas' projected revenue and budget numbers, as well as the 87th Texas Legislature, which begins tomorrow (Tuesday, January 12, 2020), and changes in procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking about coronavirus-related restrictions on occupancy and access in the capitol building, and how the changes may affect this legislative session, Braddock said,

Most people believe that there will be much less legislation passed, far fewer bills in this legislative session. I look back at the last couple of sessions, and something like six thousand or seven thousand bills might be filed and passed, but you might have something more like five or six hundred bills passed this time around, because there may be a lot less opportunity for committees to do their work, and for members of the legislature to vote on things on the floor of the House and Senate.

More news, information and commentary from Braddock may be found at: QuorumReport.com

