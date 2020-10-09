Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The second 2020 Presidential Debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden has been officially canceled.

The second debate was set to occur in Miami, Florida on October 15.

On Thursday, ABC News announced it would hold a town hall meeting with Biden on October 15th in lieu of the second debate if it was canceled. ABC News says its Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will moderate the primetime event in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, President Trump was being interviewed on the Mark Levin Show when the news about the debate cancellation went public, so no immediate statements had been released. It is presumed that Trump will organize an event of his own for the night of October 15th.

The Commission on Presidential Debates had changed the second debate's format to a virtual debate after the president's coronavirus diagnosis, but Trump refused to participate unless the format was changed back to an in-person debate.