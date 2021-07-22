Senator Rand Paul Endorses Huffines For Texas Governor

Get our free mobile app

There's nothing like getting an endorsement from a long time friend.

United States Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky is getting involved in the race for Governor of Texas. Paul on Thursday officially endorsed former Texas State Senator Don Huffines in the Republican Primary for Texas Governor.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Senator Rand Paul and former Texas Senator have known each other for more than 20 yeas.

“He is a loyal, steadfast fighter for limited, constitutional government,” Paul said. “He has been in the thick of every conservative fight since I have known him. He is unafraid to stand up to the establishment. He is someone who will defend our freedoms.”

The endorsement from Paul gives Huffines a major endorsement from a figure that is popular with conservatives and libertarians. Senator Rand Paul has also been very critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Huffines has gone after Abbott for his mask mandate and business restrictions that he ordered .

“When Abbott had the chance to protect the freedoms of all Texans, he instead sided with power-hungry, pro-lockdown politicians in Washington,” Huffines said. “Abbott’s lockdowns killed more than 3 million Texas jobs in one week.”

In the battle for endorsements, current Governor Greg Abbott has his own heavy weight endorsement in former President Donald Trump.

Today, former State Senator Don Huffines will be in Wichita Falls according to an earlier report from KFYO's Rob Snyder. Huffines will be hosting a Meet & Greet with supporters from 5:30-7 p.m. at The Forum which is located at 2120 Speedway Avenue in Wichita Falls.

