Sheppard AFB Set to Close Main Gate

A major overhaul to the main gate area at Sheppard AFB will begin within a few weeks according to an announcement posted on the SAFB website on Tuesday.

The project will have an impact on traffic in the area and motorists, especially base personnel, should be prepared for delays during the construction. Funding for the project comes from a combination of funds from the Air Force ($2.7 million), the Wichita Falls 4A Board ($1.5 million) and the Texas Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant ($1.5 million), for a total of $5.7 million. The project will last for several months.