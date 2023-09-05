Watch a Showboating Dallas Driver Lose Control of Their Car

As the old saying goes, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”

First, let me say that I totally understand wanting to put the pedal to the medal when you own a nice sports car. Hell, I like to do that in my stock Chevy Silverado.

But, it’s best to do that on a track, where it’s legal. Or at the very least, get on it while you’re on a country road with no traffic or residences nearby.

Because every now and then, that car will get away from you and you just might find yourself in oncoming traffic or parked inside of someone’s home. The way I see it, if you’re not concerned about your own well-being at least think about the well-being of others.

However, the person in the below video apparently doesn’t think that way.

Watch as the driver of the Dodge Charger accelerates across the lane in front of another car before overcorrecting, which then sends the car out of control across the median, into oncoming traffic before finally skidding to a stop.

Fortunately, the oncoming traffic wasn’t traveling at a high rate of speed. Otherwise, the incident could have ended so much worse for the driver of the car and those in the other lane.

This is why I dread driving in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Seriously - I go into defensive driving mode when I get on I-35 in Fort Worth.

Because it’s guaranteed that someone is going to do something stupid at some point along the way.

I'm unable to embed the video, so watch it here.

