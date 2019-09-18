Six Flags Over Texas Will Have Guests Attempt to Stay 30 Hours in a Coffin

Could you do it?

Just a heads up that both Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington and Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio will be doing this coffin challenge. Six people will be chosen to spend thirty hours in a coffin. Six coffin dwellers will be chosen to spend up to 30 hours in a coffin, from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4 until midnight on Saturday, October 5 in Arlington.

Don't worry, you can take bathroom breaks and food will be provided. The Fright Fest crew may come and mess with you during this thirty-hour period as well. One winner will take home $600 cash, two gold combo season passes to Six Flags and a Fright Fest prize package that includes two VIP Haunted House passes.

Best of luck if you get picked to go. To sign up, click the links above at the Six Flags you would like to attend.