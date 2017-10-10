Slain Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Leaves Behind Wife, Two Daughters

Floyd East, Jr., the Texas Tech University police officer who was killed Monday night , leaves behind a wife and two children.



Officer East was remembered during a press conference at the United Supermarkets Arena Tuesday afternoon (video below). Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle Bonath and Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec both spoke about the man who gave his life to the City of Lubbock.

Officer East was on duty Monday night (Oct. 9) when he was fatally wounded. Nineteen-year-old Hollis Alvin Daniels was arrested and charged with Capital Murder of a Peace Officer early Tuesday morning. Daniels is being held on a $5,000,000 bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. He confessed to the crime, according to the arrest warrant .

Texas Tech University provided details about the 48-year-old police officer, who started his career with the Texas Tech Police Department on Dec. 1, 2014.

Officer East worked as a guard at the Texas Tech University Sciences Center in El Paso, Texas before transferring to the Texas Tech Police Department's Lubbock campus on May 1, 2017. Before his transfer, Officer East attended the El Paso Community College Law Enforcement Academy to receive his Basic Peace Officer license, graduating in June 2016 and finishing his Field Training Officer Program on August 31, 2017.

Officer East is survived by his wife Carmen and his two daughters, Ana and Monica.