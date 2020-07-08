Smile. It’s National Freezer Pop Day!

Ready for some good news for a change? I thought maybe so. This should put a smile on your face.

Today, July 8th, 2020, is the very first ever National Freezer Pop Day.

When I was a kid we never bought freezer pops from the store, we made our own, and when you're only ten years old the waiting was awful. First you had to mix up a fresh batch of Kool-Aid (with real sugar, of course), then pour it into the plastic mold, insert the plastic handles, and cautiously carry it across the kitchen hoping you could get it into the freezer at the top of the refrigerator without spilling it onto the floor.

Then the waiting began. You knew you had to wait because experience had taught you that if you tried to eat them before they'd completely frozen the handles would simply slide out of the slightly slushy popsicle and that was that.

These days most people don't go to all that trouble, they just grab some at the supermarket when they're buying groceries and toss them into the freezer when they get home. It kinda takes the anticipation out of the whole thing.

National Freezer Pop Day was founded by the Jel Sert Company. They're the people who make Flavor-Ice, Otter Pops, Pop Ice, Kool Pops, All Sport, and Wyler's Authentic Italian Ice so they should know about freezer pops.

Whether you choose to make your own or buy them from the store, with a high temperature expected to be near 100 in Wichita Falls today would be a great day to stock up and chow down on your favorite flavor of Freezer Pops.

Just be sure to eat it slowly so you don't get brain-freeze.