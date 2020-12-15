Someone Left a Rare Coin in a Salvation Army Kettle in Texas

Maybe they didn't know what they had or maybe they were trying to make an awesome anonymous donation.

Over in Corpus Cristi, like in other parts of the country right now, the Salvation Army is doing their Red Kettle campaign. The Red Kettle campaign started all the way back in 1891. Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was distraught because so many poor individuals in San Francisco were going hungry.

So he stole an idea from England where they had a pot at the ferry that people would toss a coin or two into to help out the poor. He started the kettle campaign which helps feed families on Christmas and Thanksgiving every year. We all see the kettles outside of stores with the bell ringers. Just another Christmas tradition we all expect to see every year.

Also around this time you hear about the massive donations that people throw into the kettle. Corpus Crisiti got a big one this week. A single coin, but it's not just any coin. A Krugerrand coin. I'll be honest, I'm not a coin collector so I have no idea what this coin is. What's important, the coin is worth somewhere between $1,800 to $2,000.

“We have faced many challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and when a donation like this comes in, it truly is a message of hope for those in need," said Captain Patrick Gesner.

“To the anonymous donor, we of course want to say thank you! We are so grateful for this donation to the Red Kettle Campaign. These contributions stay right here in Corpus Christi and mean that we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill, and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come.”