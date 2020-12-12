Patterson Auto Group Helping the Salvation Army ‘Rescue Christmas’

Buy a car and support a great cause in the process.

The Salvation Army started its holiday fundraising campaign early for the first time in 130 years in an effort to “Rescue Christmas.” It’s a particularly tough time because there’s a good chance that donations taken at the organization’s iconic red kettles will be down this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while requests for their services have never been higher.

Patterson Auto Group is lending their support to The Salvation Army this holiday season by donating a portion of every car sold at the Patterson Family of Dealerships during the month of December to the organization.

Anthony Patterson, Vice President of Operations, had this to say about the partnership in a statement:

The Salvation Army is one of our 12 Patterson Gives Back partners for 2020. Patterson Auto Group chose The Salvation Army because of all the tremendous humanitarian work it does in our community along with its faith-based foundation of principles. We are proud to be partnered with The Salvation Army this December! Thank you all for what you do!

The Salvation Army estimates that the need for its services could increase by as much as 155 percent this Christmas, based on the increase it has experienced since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, the organization could see as much as a 50 percent decrease in donations due to retail stores being closed, people carrying less cash and coins, and the decline in foot traffic.

You can do your part to rescue Christmas by making a donation at this location.