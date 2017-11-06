Apache Casino Hotel Donates To Hurricane Relief Efforts

The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army were the beneficiaries, as the Apache Casino Hotel has donated more than $8,000 to aid those those affected by recent hurricanes in the Gulf Coast, Florida and Puerto Rico.

During the months of September and October, donations from guests raised $4,822 to aid hurricane relief efforts. The casino management pledged to match those donations, and further contributions by hotel employees raised an additional $3,980.

Casino management chose the two non-profit organizations because of the immense amount of work they did in the affected areas. The Red Cross received a check from the hotel for nearly $4,800, while the Salvation Army accepted a donation of almost $4,000. The Apache Casino Hotel's manager George Bozier added that the hotel would continue to assist in further relief efforts in Texas, Florida and he Caribbean.