Someone Paid $75,000 for a ‘Back to the Future’ VHS in Dallas

I am letting you know right now, unless that tape is made out of gold. I would NEVER pay this much money for a VHS tape.

In case you did not know, Heritage Auctions over in Dallas deals with some very rare collectibles. They have some very exclusive items. Comics, sports jerseys, wine, art, honestly a little bit of everything. Something I would expect to see at a garage sale and not at an auction house would be a VHS tape. I think at this point, we would gladly let anyone take an old VHS tape off our hands. Unless you have the VHS copies of the original 'Star Wars' trilogy, send them my way.

So the VHS in question that was sold was the original 'Back to the Future' movie. A classic, honestly in my top 20 movies all time. Why on Earth would someone be willing to spend $75,000 for a sealed VHS copy of 'Back to the Future'? It was owned by Tom Wilson, if that name doesn't sound familiar to you. That would be Biff Tannen in the movie.

Listen, I get we have super nerds in the world, but this is ridiculous. $75,000 for a VHS tape? I don't give a s*** if every member of the cast touched this thing at one point. It's absolutely ridiculous. I reached out to Jason Hester who owns The Deep End. He has a 'Back to the Future' pinball machine that is signed by the majority of the actors in the movie. He says he will sell that thing to this guy for much less than he paid for the VHS tape.

I could never fathom having $75,000 to burn on a f***ing VHS tape.

