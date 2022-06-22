What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Ruling and Reigning Series of Texoma, Super Anime Fest, the Fallstown Throwdown, job fairs, live music, and a lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Click on the event title to visit the event page for details.
Thursday, June 23
Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm
Diabetes Education Class
Time: 10:30am-12:00pm | Price: Free
Wichita Falls Career Fair
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free
Entry-Level Virtual Job Fair
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free
Cade Roth and the BlackSheep
Time: 7:00-11:00pm
Friday, June 24
Post Profit featuring Ladybird
Time: 9:30pm
Saturday, June 25
Rucking to End Veteran Homelessness
Time: 7:00am-1:00pm
Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
Riparian Habitat - Monthly Nature Hike Series
Time: 9:30-11:30am | Price: Free
Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm
WFMA Presents Sunspree Market Day
Time: 10:00am-1:00pm
Super Anime Fest
Time: 11:00am-8:00pm | Price: $10-$40
Cherry Limeade Tumbler Class
Time: 4:00pm
DJ Screw: A Life in Slow Revolution
Time: 5:00pm
Ruling and Reigning Series of Texoma
Time: 7:00-11:00pm | Price: $25-$50
The Rockafellas Live
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $8 in advance, $10 at the door
Shane Mercer Acoustic
Time: 10pm-2:00am
Sunday, June 26
Super Anime Fest
Time: 12:00-6:00pm | Price: $10-$40
Fallstown Throwdown
Time: 2:00-7:00pm
Tosha's Easy 3
Time: 5:00pm