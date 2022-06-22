What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Ruling and Reigning Series of Texoma, Super Anime Fest, the Fallstown Throwdown, job fairs, live music, and a lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Click on the event title to visit the event page for details.

Thursday, June 23

Wichita Falls Farmers Market

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Pop Up Picnic in the Park

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

Diabetes Education Class

Time: 10:30am-12:00pm | Price: Free

Wichita Falls Career Fair

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

Entry-Level Virtual Job Fair

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

Cade Roth and the BlackSheep

Time: 7:00-11:00pm

Friday, June 24

Post Profit featuring Ladybird

Time: 9:30pm

Saturday, June 25

Rucking to End Veteran Homelessness

Time: 7:00am-1:00pm

Wichita Falls Farmers Market

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Riparian Habitat - Monthly Nature Hike Series

Time: 9:30-11:30am | Price: Free

Pop Up Picnic in the Park

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

WFMA Presents Sunspree Market Day

Time: 10:00am-1:00pm

Super Anime Fest

Time: 11:00am-8:00pm | Price: $10-$40

Cherry Limeade Tumbler Class

Time: 4:00pm

DJ Screw: A Life in Slow Revolution

Time: 5:00pm

Ruling and Reigning Series of Texoma

Time: 7:00-11:00pm | Price: $25-$50

The Rockafellas Live

Time: 9:30pm | Price: $8 in advance, $10 at the door

Shane Mercer Acoustic

Time: 10pm-2:00am

Sunday, June 26

Super Anime Fest

Time: 12:00-6:00pm | Price: $10-$40

Fallstown Throwdown

Time: 2:00-7:00pm

Tosha's Easy 3

Time: 5:00pm

