What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

What&#8217;s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Dave Diamond

The Ruling and Reigning Series of Texoma, Super Anime Fest, the Fallstown Throwdown, job fairs, live music, and a lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Click on the event title to visit the event page for details.

Thursday, June 23

Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

Diabetes Education Class
Time: 10:30am-12:00pm | Price: Free

Wichita Falls Career Fair
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

Entry-Level Virtual Job Fair
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

Cade Roth and the BlackSheep
Time: 7:00-11:00pm

Friday, June 24

Post Profit featuring Ladybird
Time: 9:30pm

Saturday, June 25

Rucking to End Veteran Homelessness
Time: 7:00am-1:00pm

Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Riparian Habitat - Monthly Nature Hike Series
Time: 9:30-11:30am | Price: Free

Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

WFMA Presents Sunspree Market Day
Time: 10:00am-1:00pm

Super Anime Fest
Time: 11:00am-8:00pm | Price: $10-$40

Cherry Limeade Tumbler Class
Time: 4:00pm

DJ Screw: A Life in Slow Revolution
Time: 5:00pm

Ruling and Reigning Series of Texoma
Time: 7:00-11:00pm | Price: $25-$50

The Rockafellas Live
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $8 in advance, $10 at the door

Shane Mercer Acoustic
Time: 10pm-2:00am

Sunday, June 26

Super Anime Fest
Time: 12:00-6:00pm | Price: $10-$40

Fallstown Throwdown
Time: 2:00-7:00pm

Tosha's Easy 3
Time: 5:00pm

Cinemark 2022 Summer Movie Clubhouse

Cinemark has brought back their Summer Movie Clubhouse where every Wednesday, they play a kid's movie. Tickets are only $1.50, so its an amazing deal every single week. See which movies are playing next and check it out all summer long.

10 Highest Rated Wichita Falls Restaurants on Yelp in 2022

You'll find many great restaurants here in Wichita Falls. In fact, there are so many that it can be hard to decide where to go when your stomach's grumbling. So, in an effort to narrow down the choices, here's the list of the ten highest-rated Wichita Falls restaurants on Yelp.

Best Place to Get a Margarita in Wichita Falls

Whether it's Cinco de Mayo or just a Sunday Funday. A margarita always hits the spot. I decided to look up the highest rated Mexican restaurants in Wichita Falls. I made sure they had margaritas as an option because many in our city just offer food. Here are the top ten results.
