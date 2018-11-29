Southwest Airlines Under Fire After Making Fun of TX Girl’s Name

A Texas mother is calling out Southwest Airlines after a ticket agent made fun of her daughter's strange name.

Traci Redford was traveling from Orange County, CA back to her home in El Paso when she overheard a ticket agent at John Wayne Airport making remarks about her daughter's name on the boarding pass, "Abcde Redford", pronounced as "ab-city". Traci called out the ticket agent saying that her daughter was close enough to hear what was being said. A few weeks after the flight, Traci was notified by a friend that a picture of Abcde's boarding pass has been making the rounds online,

It was actually brought to my attention by somebody who had seen it on Facebook and reported it to Southwest Airlines. And after two weeks of doing a formal complaint, Southwest hadn’t done anything.

Southwest Airlines issued a statement to ABC7 ,