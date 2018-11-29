Archer County Woman Charged With Injury to a Child

An Archer County woman is facing charges of injury to a child after forcing a 7-year-old girl to run barefoot on hot pavement.

Kenna Cierra Bounds-Archer County Sheriff's Office

29-year-old Kenna Cierra Bounds of Megargel is also accused of driving behind the child has she made her walk, barefoot, as a form of punishment. The child also fell onto the pavement and suffered injuries to her knees and legs as a result. According to the Archer County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to an area hospital for treatment of scrapes and burns to the bottom of her feet.

Bounds was arrested by the Archer County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and booked in the Archer County Jail. Her bond was set at $270,000 and she remained in the Archer County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.