Spirit Halloween Has Announced Their Wichita Falls Location

Finally! Some good news in 2020.

Halloween is the best holiday and I don't even want to hear arguments. Dressing up, free candy, and scary movies. Yes, yes and yes! With Halloween coming up that means the Spirit Halloween stores will be popping up throughout the country. They announced today they plan on opening up 1,400 stores and Wichita Falls is on that list.

Now, the Spirit Halloween Store has been several places. On Kemp near the old Golden Corral, Southwest Parkway near the old Hasings (R.I.P. Hastings we all miss you) and most recently in the Academy Shopping Center. So where are they going this year. According to the Spirit website, they will going into the old Pier 1 Imports building on Kemp Boulevard.

The website says they're scheduled to open on August 23. This is good since rumors were circulating that Spirit would not open this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Well, don’t worry, the rumors aren’t true,” the company posted on its Facebook page. “We are back and we got this covered. It’s been a challenging year, but we promise to keep the Halloween spirit alive."

That's right, we can't cancel Halloween. If we do, Michael Myers is going to be very sad and none of us want that to happen.