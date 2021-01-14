Don't throw out your money!

As everyone awaits their second round of COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, you may not even know you've received it.

Millions of stimulus payments are being issued on prepaid debit cards for people who don't have direct deposit and the IRS wants to make sure you are watching your mail carefully as some people have accidentally been throwing their payments in the trash due to the nondescript envelope being mistaken for junk mail.

The IRS says about 8 million people will receive the Economic Impact Payment on one of these debit cards and have provided photos of what the payment will look like on this EIP website.

IRS

The cards will arrive in a white envelope that will say "Visa Debit" in the upper right corner and feature the U.S. Department of Treasury Seal. The back of the physical card will be marked by the Treasury's financial agent, MetaBank, N.A.

The Internal Revenue Service ensures that the cards are "safe, convenient and secure" and can be used anywhere Visa debit cards are normally accepted.

So keep an eye out, because I can totally see how these could be thrown out with the rest of the "you are already approved for $$$$" type of junk mail that we are inundated with on a daily basis.

For more information and another look at the EIP card check out https://www.eipcard.com/