’90s Skating Reunion This Saturday Night at Sand Beach Skate

There was a time ... long before cell phones and wi-fi hot spots ... when kids would get together in one big room, strap some wheels on their feet, and skate in endless circles for hours and hours.

You can relive those days, or experience them for the first time, with the 90s Sand Beach Skate (and Skate Whirl) Reunion this Saturday night.

This is a skating reunion for anyone who went to Sand Beach Skate or Skate Whirl in Wichita Falls from 1997 to 2002. It's family friendly so bring those kiddos and show 'em your best moves!

The reunion will be at Sand Beach Skate on old Iowa Park Road. Since it's a '90s theme you know you'll be going low and slow with the Limbo Contest, setting speed records during the Roller Racing, and it just wouldn't be a '90s party without the Macarena.

The doors open at 5:30 and the skating stops at 11:30 p.m. It's $5 to get in and if you don't have your own skates you can rent a pair for just a dollar more.

If you want to know more or let them know you're coming, you can do both from 90s Sand Beach Skate (and Skate Whirl) Reunion Facebook event page.

TMRoberts / ThinkStock

Sand Beach Skating Rink has been recently renovated and reopened and is available for parties and reunions on a rental basis. They're at 4490 Old Iowa Park Road, between Wellington and Huntington Roads.